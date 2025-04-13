<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the latest edition of more or me, I chat with my friend Eric Golden:

I speak My guest today is Barry Ritholtz. As the founder & CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management Barry manages assets of over $5B. He is also a famous author and commentator, fondly known as the ‘Prickly Prophet of Wall Street’ for his contrarian views. In this conversation, Barry shares the origin story and the ideas behind his latest book, “How Not to Invest.” We also talk about how he’s remained a force in the industry while calling out powerful people, advice for curating the right information diet, and some of his biggest misses. Please enjoy this conversation with Barry Ritholtz.

This was a little different than the usual pod…

Source:

Cutting Through Financial Noise

Hosted by Eric Golden

Colossus, 04.11.2025