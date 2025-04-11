MiB: Anthony Yoseloff, Davidson Kempner CIO

This week, I speak with Anthony Yoseloff, Managing Partner and CIO of Davidson Kempner. Tony joined the firm in 1999. He holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and an M.B.A. from Columbia Graduate School of Business Administration. Aside from his time at Davidson Kempner, Tony also holds various board seats, including the Board of Trustees of Princeton University and the Board of Directors of PRINCO. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the investment committee of The New York Public Library. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. In this episode, Barry and Tony discuss his path in finance and how it led him to over 20 years at the same firm, the importance of absolute return in a portfolio, and the rise of alternative investing.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Martin Escobari of, General Atlantic, where he is Chairman, anbd head of the Global Growth Equity Investment Committee, and Managing Director. Before joining General Atlantic in 2012, Martín was Co-Founder and CFO of Submarino.com, a leading Brazilian online retailer that went public on the Bovespa and was sold to Lojas Americanas in 2006. He was recently appointed to the Harvard Management Company Board.

