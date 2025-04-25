MiB: Jeffrey Becker, Jennison Associates Chair/CEO

This week, I speak with Jeffrey Becker, Chairman and CEO of Jennison Associates.

Prior to joining Jennison in 2016, Jeff served as the CEO of Voya Investment Management, formerly ING. He held various positions with ING including Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. He is a member of the Economic Club of New York and also serves as an Advisory Board member of Institutional Investor’s U.S. Institute. Additionally, he is Vice Chair of the AmeriCares Board of Directors, and Chair of the AmeriCares Free Clinics Board of Directors.

We discuss his path through finance, managing risks in today’s environment, and global trends and opportunities.

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Sander Gerber, the CEO/CIO of Hudson Bay Capital. The firm is a global multi-strategy private credit and real estate firm based in Greenwich, with offices in NY, Miami, London, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Founded in June 2005 (with Yoav Roth) they manage $20B in client assets.





