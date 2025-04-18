MiB: Martín Escobari, General Atlantic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Martín Escobari, Co-President and Head of Global Growth Equity at General Atlantic. Prior to joining General Atlantic in 2012, Martín served as Managing Director at Advent International and Co-Founder and CFO of Submarino.com, a leading Brazilian online retailer. He also spent time with The Boston Consulting Group. In addition to his current role, Martín is also Chair of General Atlantic’s Global Growth Equity Investment Committee and he serves on the Executive and Portfolio Committees.

We discuss health care innovation and how expensive and ineffective it is in the United States: “95% of Americans die in hospitals, while only 3% of doctors die hospitals…”

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

