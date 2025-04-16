Slate: Economics on a Whim…

I had a fun and wide-ranging conversation with Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers to unpack all of the wildest tariff news. We discuss the “uniquely unpredictable situation” where markets are trading based on the whims of a single person. This mercurial unpredictability is having a huge effect on prices.

I try to help the hosts understand investing in this environment with lessons and ideas from How NOT to Invest.

For laughs, in Slate Plus, we discuss Hugh Grant, HOAs, whether leaf blowers are a necessary evil, and why adult males in suits should not wear their high school backpacks on subways…

Source:

The Economy’s ‘One Guy Problem’

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers

Slate, April 12, 2025