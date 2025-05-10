10 Memorial Day Reads

My three-day weekend, Thank you for your service, reads:

• Long Drives and Short Homilies: How Father Bob Became Pope Leo: A résumé of deep religious education, frontline pastoral experience, parish management and Vatican governance — along with a nudge from Pope Francis — put Robert Prevost on the fast track. (New York Times)

• Why equity markets bounce back…almost every time: We talk about why the stock markets might just be the most powerful force in the economy and whether that holds true for India markets too. (Finshots) see also The Savings Game: Book offers sensible steps to become an effective investor (MSN)

• The wild, comic, self-deflating, volcanic genius of Mark Twain: As Ron Chernow’s epic new biography shows, Mark Twain still has much to tell America.(Washington Post)

• The Magic of Mundanity: Seeking the Extraordinary in the Ordinary: In the quiet corners of everyday life, there’s a unique kind of magic brewing. It is in the steam rising from a morning coffee, the gentle sway of a cobweb in a drafty corridor, clothes hanging on an upstairs balcony, or a crumpled bus ticket fluttering among autumn leaves. This is the realm of the mundane, a tapestry of the ‘unremarkable,’ stitched together by moments and items that to some may seem too familiar to be worthy of a second glance. But what if we were to pause for a moment? (Studio Yorktown)

• We Live Like Royalty and Don’t Know It: Introducing “How the System Works,” a series on the hidden mechanisms that support modern life. (The New Atlantis)

• The World Is Wooing U.S. Researchers Shunned by Trump: As President Trump guts American research institutions, world leaders see a “once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity.” (New York Times)see also The End of Rule of Law in America: The 47th president seems to wish he were king—and he is willing to destroy what is precious about this country to get what he wants. (The Atlantic)

• Urban fires can mean long trips for helicopters to get water. One firefighter had a better idea. the Heli-Hydrant, a relatively small, open tank that can be rapidly filled with water, enabling helicopters to fill up faster for urban fires rather than flying to sometimes distant lakes or ponds. As wildfires become more frequent, Whaling’s invention is getting the attention of officials eager to boost preparedness. First used for the 2020 Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda, 10 Heli-Hydrants have been built across Southern California and 16 more are in progress, according to Whaling. (AP News)

• The Old Model of Billionaire Philanthropy Is Ending: The new generation of Silicon Valley elite is far less interested in giving away its wealth. (Bloomberg) see also The $200 Billion Gamble: Bill Gates’s Plan to Wind Down His Foundation: In a wide-ranging interview, he explains his decision — amid the Trump administration’s assault on foreign aid — to accelerate the end of his giving. (New York Times)

• Peacock’s ’Office’ Follow-Up Gets First Look and Title: ‘The Paper’ The mockumentary from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman will premiere in September. (Hollywood Reporter)