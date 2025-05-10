10 Sunday Reads

• The World’s Largest Search Engine Doesn’t Want You to Search: Why is Google abandoning its core mission? (The Honest Broker)

• Following the Sam Brownback Playbook: The former Kansas governor’s radical economic agenda undermined the state’s prosperity, decimated vital government services, tanked his popularity, and put a Democrat in power. Could the same fate await the current president? (Washington Monthly)

• Under Trump, Stocks Have the Worst Start to a Presidential Term Since 1974: During the first 100 days of the Trump administration, shock waves from the chaotic tariff rollout continue to send tremors through the global financial system. (New York Times) see also Trump 100 days: delusions of monarchy coupled with fundamental ineptitude: Trump has wasted no time in trying to remake the US in his image – with results that are sweeping, vengeful and chaotic (The Guardian) see also Trump is the Godfather in Reverse: He’s making offers countries can’t accept. (Paul Krugman)

• How the FDA Helped Ignite, and Then Worsened, the Opioid Crisis: An investigation into the agency’s repeated violations of its own rules to approve addictive drugs—and its ongoing failure to rein in the public-health crisis. (Businessweek)

• Altman and Nadella, Who Ignited the Modern AI Boom Together, Are Drifting Apart: The OpenAI and Microsoft CEOs helped each other become power players in generative AI but are now preparing for independent futures. (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Are Young People Everywhere So Unhappy? Here’s the answer to that—and what we can do about it. (The Atlantic)

• How religious public schools went from a long shot to the Supreme Court: Catholic groups and some conservatives want the justices to launch an education revolution by approving a Catholic public charter school in Oklahoma. (Washington Post)

• MAGA doesn’t build: Instead of a “Fourth Turning”, we got a backward-looking, destructive regime. (Noahpinion) see also Inside Elon Musk’s Grievance-Fueled MAGA-morphosis: “What the F–k Is Wrong With Your Boss?” In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, Hubris Maximus, Faiz Siddiqui chronicles how the billionaire was radicalized by everything from the “woke mind virus” to the COVID shutdown and plain old government oversight. “He just basically has a complete disdain for any authority—period,” says one investor. (Vanity Fair)

• How Left & Right cite science: Study reveals stark differences: Democratic-led congressional committees and left-wing think tanks reference research papers more often than their right-wing counterparts. (Nature)

• What to know about the NFL draft: Explaining Shedeur Sanders’s inexplicable fall The 49ers pin their fading contention on young defensive players, the Bears gave their new offensive whiz new toys, and the Patriots finally supported their quarterback. (Washington Post)