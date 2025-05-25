Billy Joel: My Life

Bob Lefsetz:

We tend to think life has an on/off switch. You’re either alive or your dead. But it rarely goes down that way.

We thought our classic rock stars were forever. Until they weren’t. They were going to go on tour, maybe walking and playing a bit more slowly, singing in a lower key, but they’d be right there on stage and then POOF, they’d’ be gone.

Happened with Jeff Beck. And then there are acts that are sick but unless you’re inside the circle you don’t know, like Glenn Frey and Jimmy Buffett. The former died before his time, at age 67, which may seem old to many, but not to today’s baby boomers. Glenn was ripped-off. Then again, you can’t fight father time and you can’t fight your genes. Sure, bad behavior can shorten your life, you can become a member of the 27 Club, but oftentimes you’re just minding your own business and…that twinge, that symptom that you think will go away doesn’t and suddenly you find yourself on the wrong side of the line. Happened to Peter Frampton. Who gets kudos for going on record about it, because most men do not.

What exactly was Donald Trump rambling about at West Point yesterday? Now he’s got those on the left wondering about dementia. Can you really attribute it to the weave? Are we seeing the Donald decline in plain sight like we did Joe Biden, with all his supporters and inside acolytes denying what we see with our own eyes as if they’re sweepers on a curling sheet?

Then there are the six Democratic members of Congress who passed in the past year. Can happen to anyone, but odds are it will happen more to the aged. Seventy is not the new forty, fifty or even sixty. Your attitude can’t fight genetics. We have better health care, but everybody deteriorates over time. It’s a shock, assuming you’re tested. I had a clear carotid artery scan in the nineties, but not recently. And when I bring it up to most people, even those with heart attacks in their families, they almost all say they’ve never even had this test. They’d rather live in ignorance, believing they’re going to last forever, like Warren Zevon, who might have been saved if he’d gone to the doctor earlier, but he didn’t.

So we’ve been laughing for decades about the Stones. You’d better go see them now because it could be the last time. But they keep keepin’ on. We expected Keith to go first, but out of the blue Charlie died, the Big C got the drummer, and it could get you too.

But you don’t believe it. And you believe if you’ve got it you’re going to fight it, even though science says otherwise. Your mental attitude has nothing to do with your results/possible recovery. Not a thing. You go through the course of treatment and you see what happens. And the weird thing is the person on the precipice usually makes peace with their passing just before they go, even though those who remain cannot.

But life goes on. That’s the amazing thing. LBJ was sworn in on the plane back from the assassination of JFK. Nobody is indispensable, everybody is expendable, we circle the wagons, squeeze into your space and go on, not because we’re a*sholes, but because that’s the nature of being human, it’s in our DNA to survive.

As for Billy Joel… For a long time he was like Meat Loaf, an absolute icon on the east coast, but not so much on the west. They never played “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” on the radio in Los Angeles, never mind most not knowing who Phil Rizzuto was. But Marvin Lee Aday is gone now. Covid got him. He refused the vaccine. I bet he’d take it now if he had the chance.

But we all get to rule our lives the way we want to. And we think this is a privilege, freedom, but in truth many are slackers, they don’t have enough money or enough character to take care of themselves. To dot the i and cross the t, to go to the dentist and doctor on a regular basis. If you’re poor you live less long, those are statistics, but we live in a world where no one believes them anyway, everybody believes they’re going to live forever.

All of my friends do, everybody in their seventies. Whether retired or not. There’s endless roadway before the sun sets. Only there’s not. Whether it be by accident, like with Dave Shapiro, or bad luck, like with Michael Leon. But everybody convinces themselves their situation is different, that they’re immune.

And despite all this talk about the aged constantly discussing their health, generally speaking men do not. They don’t admit their failings. How are you doing? GREAT! But then you dig beneath the surface, peel back the layers. and if they’ve gone to the doctor you find out this is untrue, their body is deteriorating, it’s got flaws, but they don’t want to admit it.

First it was the acts that made it in the sixties. Now it’s those who peaked in the seventies, even eighties. They’re falling off the radar screen.

But what’s worse is most of them will never be remembered, most of them are unknown by the younger generations. Those records you bought, those shows you went to, they don’t know and they don’t care and if you’re judging them for it let me quiz you on your parents’ music, I doubt you’ll know much.

So Billy Joel… He’s been married and divorced more than once. He’s been ripped-off, losing almost all of his money. He had a bad motorcycle accident. But he’s always bounced back, always.

Billy finally broke in L.A. with “My Life” in 1978. And he was one of the few classic acts who got on MTV and stayed there, Billy was a staple.

But then he decided to record no new music.

But something funny happened along the way. With no hits, his rep got even better. He went on tour with Elton John, dueling pianos, implying that he was just as big as the English star, and then he wasn’t performing that much and then he started to do big shows, even stadiums, and playing Madison Square Garden every month and…

Those MSG shows were not rote. He switched up the numbers, he had guest stars, they were positively alive. Which is kind of strange for such a big stage, most people are afraid to do this, but Billy became comfortable in his own skin, and he became even more self-deprecating, people love it when you have a sense of humor about yourself. Furthermore, he still had his chops, go to the show and you’ll be amazed. But will you be able to go anymore?

It’s not exactly clear from the stories in the press. We learned that performing made his condition worse and now he’s going to physical therapy and I’ve got no idea how this plays out, but there’s a chance you’ll never be able to see Billy Joel on stage ever again. And if you haven’t and want to, you’ll feel ripped-off.

Yes, that joke about the Stones is now true. This truly could be the last time.

It’s astounding that these old dudes (and it’s almost all males) can still ply the boards. Mick Jagger is still dancing, yet he had heart surgery. But what else are they going to do, stay home? Then again, Mick Ralphs has been in a nursing home for the better part of a decade. His playing is still stellar on the recording of “All the Young Dudes,” but he can’t play it on stage anymore. And the man who wrote it, David Bowie, will have been gone for ten years in January.

It’s a wake-up call. Then again, I seem to be the only one who wants to be conscious when I’m dying. Everybody I know wants to die in their sleep. I don’t get that. You’re alive and kicking and then you don’t wake up, having no idea that it was your last day on earth? No, I want to see it coming.

But no one sees the end of the classic rock performers coming.

Oh, they talk about it, about how their business will be missed, but now there are younger acts that can sell out stadiums.

It’s all going down the drain. It’s the nature of life. You can get plastic surgery, go on a GLP-1 and look just marvelous, but that does not change your DNA and the attrition of age.

Everybody’s in denial. Joe Biden believed he could rule until he was 86. Now it looks like he probably won’t even live that long. And we were supposed to believe too. In this artifice.

No one lives forever. Everything falls away. Billy Joel is 76. Your mom might be in her nineties, as mine was before she passed, but my dad died at 70. Sure, there are spry septuagenarians out there, but a ton are dying too.

But no one wants to talk about this, everybody wants to put on a brave face. Like I said, everybody thinks they’re going to live forever, but this is not the case.

So, if you’re in your seventies, don’t keep pushing your desires into the future. If you want to see that act, go NOW, because you may never be able to again. As for spending your money, and hopefully you have some, financial advisors will tell you one of the biggest hurdles they must overcome is convincing their clients to spend their money. Sure, if you want to save it and give it to your progeny, fine, but if you’re denying yourself…

As for medical breakthroughs… Good luck now that Trump has excised employees and wants to hold back money for research at universities. You want to pay no additional taxes, but believe me, on your deathbed, you’ll wish there was a cure.

I hope there is for Billy Joel. The last time I saw him was at the Hollywood Bowl, and I couldn’t ask for anything more, he was as good as he could have possibly been.

And I play his “Songs in the Attic” LP on a regular basis, it’s emblazoned upon my brain.

But that might be the only place it lives in the future.

“I don’t need you to worry for me ’cause I’m all right”

But fifty years later we are worried. Billy is no longer spry and neither are we.

“I don’t care what you say anymore this is my life

Go ahead with your own life, leave me alone”

That’s one thing you realize as you get older, we’re all equal. And we all excel in certain areas. We may not be able to play and sing like Billy Joel, but we might be able to fix the toilet or the computer or do a whole host of other things. That was your life. And in most cases, other than your family and a few friends, you’re being left alone.

But it’s art that brings us together. And nothing so much as musicians. They sing their life, which we identify with. They make us feel connected, they give us a reason to live. They’re off on the horizon and we keep trying to get closer to them.

But ultimately it’s a mirage. They’re gone. You think you know them but you never really did. Can we really ever even know another person?

But there’s nothing worse than being alone.

All those acts from way back when, they were ubiquitous in a way today’s acts are not. EVERYBODY who was conscious in 1978 knows “My Life,” whether they liked it or not, you could not escape it.

Yes, some people hated Billy Joel, but all these years later…

The same people who hated the Carpenters now love them.

But they pushed Karen over the edge.

We all are just dust in the wind.

But that’s more than a song.

This leaving…I don’t know where to put my emotions, which are palpable, if for no other reason than no one else admits to having them.

Maybe they do.

But maybe the only way we can connect is through the records.

Those classic rock tracks. They were more than songs, they were life itself.

But the candle does not burn forever, at some point it either burns down to nothing or gets snuffed out.

Hopefully yours won’t get snuffed out before your time.

But it could happen, never forget that.

P.S. If you type “my life lyrics” into Google (sans the quotation marks) you get J. Cole’s song from 2021, and if that doesn’t prove the point…

~~~

Visit the archive: http://lefsetz.com/wordpress/

@Lefsetz http://www.twitter.com/lefsetz

–

If you would like to subscribe to the LefsetzLetter

~~~

Originally published by Bob Lefsetz at the Leftsetz Letter