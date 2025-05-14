An Evening with Michael Lewis, from “Liar’s Poker” to today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A bonus LIVE episode of Masters in Business:

I speak with bestselling author and financial journalist Michael Lewis, live, from the Landmark Theater in Port Washington, NY.

Our wide-ranging, 90-minute conversation covered the full arc of his career, from “Liar’s Poker” to this year’s “Who is Government.” The informative – and at times hilarious – conversation included his experiences turning Moneyball into a film (including on-set hijinks from Brad Pitt), how his career as a writer evolved, and what he is working on next.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

You DO NOT want to miss this fun, rollicking live episode of Masters in Business.

Transcript coming soon…



