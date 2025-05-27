Fun with Bad Investing Ideas

Click for video.



Source: Paul Krugman

I am in the 4th quarter of the HNTI promo tour, and we saved some of the best for last.

Last week, Paul Krugman (Nobel Laureate, former NYT columnist) spoke with me about the new book. It was a fun chat about so many things! A surprise discussion was all of the ideas within HNTI that also applied to non-finance-related topics and issues.

This conversation was very well-received by his readers, as evidenced by the many lovely comments following the video.

Source:

A Conversation With Barry Ritholtz (Paul Krugman, May 24, 2025)

