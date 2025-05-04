Leading Indicator: Avoiding Mistakes that Destroy Wealth 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leading Indicator:

In this episode, Barry Ritholtz, Founder of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of How Not to Invest, breaks down why avoiding mistakes is often more powerful than chasing alpha. He explains how most investors lose money not from bad luck, but from unforced errors driven by fear, greed, and overconfidence. From the importance of humility to the underestimated power of compounding, Ritholtz shares timeless lessons on long-term wealth building. Plus, he explores how medical breakthroughs and longer lifespans are forcing a rethink of financial planning for the decades ahead.