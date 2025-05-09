MiB: Karin Risi, Vanguard’s Chief of Strategy & Product

This week, I speak with Karin Risi, who spent 27 years at Vanguard, the world’s 2nd largest asset manager. She has reported directly to the past four CEOs of VG. She formulated enterprise-level strategy, drove client and revenue growth, oversaw talent development, and influenced capital allocation for the $10 trillion investment firm serving 50 million investors globally.

Risi led the firm’s $2.5T AUM Personal Investor business from 2015 to 2020; she also helped to create and drive the firm’s growth in Personal Advisors, a group that currently manages 350 billion in client assets. She has also handled Corporate crisis comms, M&A, and strategic partnerships.

We discuss the arc of her career; she recently joined the Board of Directors of HarbourVest, a large private equity firm that has worked with Vanguard Group on retirement assests.

A list of her current reading is below; A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday.

