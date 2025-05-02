MiB: Sander Gerber, CEO and CIO Hudson Bay Capital

This week, I speak with Sander Gerber, CEO and CIO Hudson Bay Capital. Hudson Bay is a global, multi-strategy investment firm.

Mr. Gerber began his investment career in 1991, as a member of the American Stock Exchange working as an equity options market maker. In 1997, he founded Gerber Asset Management to develop and engage in proprietary investment strategies. In late 2005, Mr. Gerber and Yoav Roth co-founded Hudson Bay Capital, which concentrates on generating positive returns while maintaining a focus on risk management and capital preservation.

In 2008, Mr. Gerber developed the Gerber Statistic, which was accepted as an innovation complementary to his own work by the late Dr. Harry Markowitz, the Nobel Prize-winning economist and father of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT). The Gerber Statistic is utilized by Hudson Bay to identify the co-movement of financial assets, enabling early detection of concentration risks and insufficient diversification.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

