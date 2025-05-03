Steering Clients Away From Investing Mistakes

Fun conversation in Barron’s about Steering Clients Away From Bad Investing Mistakes. Douglas Boneparth of Bone Fide Wealth, Jennifer Li of EP Wealth Advisors, and yours truly.

We discuss anticipating and thwarting the bad behavior where investors hurts themselves:

“Avoiding bad choices lies at the heart of How Not to Invest, a new book by Barry Ritholtz, the founder and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management, a financial planning firm with $5.6 billion in assets under management. Ritholtz said that the book draws inspiration from leading investment minds such as Charles Ellis, the founder of consulting firm Greenwich Associates and the former chairman of the Yale Endowment, and the late Charlie Munger, a vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s longtime sidekick. Both investors, says Ritholtz, subscribed to the view that “we are all better off if we just make fewer mistakes.”

Lots of good advice from the trio.

Check it out here.

Source:

How Next-Generation Advisors Steer Clients Away From Bad Investing Mistakes

A key role of a financial advisor is to prevent clients from making rash decisions during volatile markets.

By John Kimelman

Barron’s May 01, 2025