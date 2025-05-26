Trillions: How Not to Invest

I had a great conversation with Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber on Trillions:

In investing, there are many “rules.” And the rules are intended to help you, dear investor, make money. But if you’ve been around money — and especially if you’ve been around a lot of money … managing other people’s money, say — you know that people make a lot of mistakes, too. On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Barry Ritholtz, the co-founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management and host of the Bloomberg podcast Masters in Business, about his new book, How Not to Invest. They discuss several of Ritholtz’s hot takes — all rooted in what not to do with your money.

One thing to note:

I honestly don’t think any of these ideas are “Hot Takes;” rather, they are contrarian positions that push back against the unthinking consensus, based on data, research, and not simply accepting what everyone believes based on so-called conventional investing wisdom.

Going back to first principles is enormously helpful in so many fields, but perhaps none more than putting capital at risk in the markets…



