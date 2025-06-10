10 Friday (D-Day) Reads

• Operation Spiderweb: a visual guide to Ukraine’s destruction of Russian aircraft. In a spectacular attack planned over 18 months, Ukrainian agents moved drones and explosives deep inside Russia to strike four airbases (The Guardian)

• D-Day: 10 things you might not know about the Normandy invasion: On 6 June 1944, British, US and Canadian forces invaded the coast of Normandy in northern France. The landings were the first stage of Operation Overlord – the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe – and aimed to bring an end to World War Two. By night-time, around 156,000 Allied troops had arrived in Normandy, despite challenging weather and fierce German defences. (BBC) see also The Forgotten Hero of D-Day: Waverly Woodson treated men for 30 hours on Omaha Beach. But his heroic record that day became a casualty of entrenched racism, wartime bureaucracy and Pentagon record-keeping. (Politico)

• University Endowments Are Breaking Up With Private Equity. It’s Hard to Do. It once seemed like the perfect investment—offering better returns than stocks with less risk. Lately, though, private equity has become an albatross. (Barron’s)

• The Tragedy of Elon Musk: He not only squandered the opportunity to sensibly reform government. His antics have ruined the reputation of electric vehicles. (Persuasion)

• ‘It’s a Weird Time to Be Rich Right Now’ Obviously, the idea of the über-wealthy wringing their hands about looking too rich is maddening in itself. But many of them don’t know exactly where to turn. One multimillionaire I spoke to, who owns about $15 million in Florida real estate, told me that he’s taking extra precautions to be low-key. (The Cut)

• Mark Zuckerberg Loves MAGA Now. Will MAGA Ever Love Him Back? Meta’s CEO has done everything he can to win over Trump, and it’s not clear how much he has to show for it. (Businessweek)

• Chicago’s Dire Finances Hold It Back in Competition Among Cities: The obstacles to economic growth in the third-largest US city have rarely looked so numerous and intractable. (Bloomberg)

• The Unparalleled Daily Miracle of Tap Water: Paying closer attention to what was coming out of my faucet changed the way I see the world. (New York Times)

• What Made William F. Buckley So Unusual: The author of a new biography talks about the conservative journalist’s life and legacy. (The Atlantic)

• These Founding Fathers Were Frenemies. Maybe We Can Learn Something. Can the fraught relationship between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams help heal our own hyper-polarized politics? Monticello is betting yes. (New York Times)