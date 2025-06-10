10 Monday AM Reads

• It’s the Midwest’s time to shine: Baby boomers explain why they left the Sunbelt and moved back north: Domestic migration to the Sunbelt has slowed, and the Midwest is a beneficiary. Three baby boomers explain why they traded the Sunbelt for the Midwest. Rising home prices and climate change impacts have made the Midwest more attractive. (Business Insider)

• Meet the Takeover King Who Leans on Yoga and Team Bonding to Make Billions: Brad Jacobs has struck more than 500 M&A deals while exuding feel-good vibes. (Wall Street Journal) see also India Is Gripped by a Spiritual Tourism Boom as Faith Becomes Fashionable: Sacred sites are increasingly popular as the government promotes pilgrimages and Instagram influencers help make religion cool. (Businessweek)

• The Dyson Creep-Up: James Dyson is 78 and just launched “the world’s thinnest vacuum” in the most dialled-in 8-minute pitch ever. It will look great next to your Dyson fan, air purifier, hair dryer and other vacuum. (Trung Phan)

• Bill Gates shows what the end of perpetual philanthropy looks like: Why billionaires need to give more — and give faster. (Vox)

• W.A.S.T.E. Not: John Scanlan looks for the future in the dustbins of history. (The Baffler)

• Traveling Sales Reps Share Their Biggest Trade Secret: Bathrooms: Veterans of the profession swap strategies honed over years on the road; ‘my toilet mentor.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Silicon Valley Braces for Chaos: The center of the tech universe seems to believe that Trump’s tariff whiplash is nothing compared with what they see coming from AI. (The Atlantic) see also RIP American innovation: Why destroy the funding that made the United States a leader in technology and invention? (Washington Post)

• I’m an oncologist. Here are 11 science-based ways to reduce your cancer risk. About 40 percent of cancer cases are considered preventable. Try these lifestyle changes to stay healthy. (Washington Post)

• 28 slightly rude notes on writing: Here’s a fact I find hilarious: We only know about several early Christian heresies because we have records of people complaining about them.1 The original heretics’ writings, if they ever existed, have been lost. I think about this whenever I am about to commit my complaints to text. Am I vanquishing my enemies’ ideas, or am I merely encasing them in amber, preserving them for eternity (Experimental History)

• Pee-wee’s Legacy: A Network of Ambitious Weirdos: Paul Reubens’s performance as Pee-wee Herman gave fans “license to be weird.” At an underground cabaret, he cheered on his community of renegades. (New York Times)