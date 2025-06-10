10 Monday AM Reads

• It’s the Midwest’s time to shine: Baby boomers explain why they left the Sunbelt and moved back north: Domestic migration to the Sunbelt has slowed, and the Midwest is a beneficiary. Three baby boomers explain why they traded the Sunbelt for the Midwest. Rising home prices and climate change impacts have made the Midwest more attractive. (Business Insider)
• Meet the Takeover King Who Leans on Yoga and Team Bonding to Make Billions: Brad Jacobs has struck more than 500 M&A deals while exuding feel-good vibes. (Wall Street Journal) see also India Is Gripped by a Spiritual Tourism Boom as Faith Becomes Fashionable: Sacred sites are increasingly popular as the government promotes pilgrimages and Instagram influencers help make religion cool. (Businessweek)
• The Dyson Creep-Up: James Dyson is 78 and just launched “the world’s thinnest vacuum” in the most dialled-in 8-minute pitch ever. It will look great next to your Dyson fan, air purifier, hair dryer and other vacuum. (Trung Phan)
• Bill Gates shows what the end of perpetual philanthropy looks like: Why billionaires need to give more — and give faster. (Vox)
• W.A.S.T.E. Not: John Scanlan looks for the future in the dustbins of history. (The Baffler)
• Traveling Sales Reps Share Their Biggest Trade Secret: Bathrooms: Veterans of the profession swap strategies honed over years on the road; ‘my toilet mentor.’ (Wall Street Journal)
• Silicon Valley Braces for Chaos: The center of the tech universe seems to believe that Trump’s tariff whiplash is nothing compared with what they see coming from AI. (The Atlantic) see also RIP American innovation: Why destroy the funding that made the United States a leader in technology and invention? (Washington Post)
• I’m an oncologist. Here are 11 science-based ways to reduce your cancer risk. About 40 percent of cancer cases are considered preventable. Try these lifestyle changes to stay healthy. (Washington Post)
• 28 slightly rude notes on writing: Here’s a fact I find hilarious: We only know about several early Christian heresies because we have records of people complaining about them.1 The original heretics’ writings, if they ever existed, have been lost. I think about this whenever I am about to commit my complaints to text. Am I vanquishing my enemies’ ideas, or am I merely encasing them in amber, preserving them for eternity (Experimental History)
• Pee-wee’s Legacy: A Network of Ambitious Weirdos: Paul Reubens’s performance as Pee-wee Herman gave fans “license to be weird.” At an underground cabaret, he cheered on his community of renegades. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Tom Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President & CEO and voting member of the the Federal Open Market Committee. He previously spent 30 years at McKinsey & Company , eventually becoming Chief Risk Officer and Chief Finaacial Officer.
Asia’s $7.5 Trillion Bet on US Assets Is Suddenly Unravelling
Source: Bloomberg
