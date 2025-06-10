10 Monday AM Reads

• What Mr. Beast Teaches Us About The American Dream: There’s something uniquely captivating about peeking behind the curtain of a great mind. Whether it’s Beethoven’s notebooks, Steve Jobs’ keynote drafts, or a director’s storyboards, seeing how brilliance unfolds is a rare and privileged glimpse into the architecture of ambition. So when a 36-page internal document from the world’s most successful YouTuber was leaked – a document detailing exactly how the Mr. Beast empire is built, video by video, click by click – it offered more than just production tips. It gave us a window into a new kind of creative success. And what we saw wasn’t a burst of artistic genius or a singular vision – it was something else entirely. (Neuroscience Of)

• Berkshire Hathaway Wannabes Are Coming. We Sized Up the Contenders. These companies are seeking to replicate Warren Buffett’s formula as he prepares to retire. Some have been big winners. (Barron’s)

• America’s Hottest Chicken Chain Started With $900—and Just Sold for $1 Billion: Dave’s Hot Chicken began in a parking lot less than a decade ago. Then things got spicy. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Tragedy of Elon Musk: He not only squandered the opportunity to sensibly reform government. His antics have ruined the reputation of electric vehicles. (Persuasion)

• That Cup of Coffee May Have a Longer-Term Perk: A new study of over 47,000 women found links between coffee drinking and healthy aging. Here’s what we know. (New York Times) see also Ever Wondered How Many Hands Touch Your Food at a Restaurant Before It Gets to You? Dishwashers, bussers, expeditors, and plenty of other people play a role in getting that plate in front of you.(Food & Wine)

• Why is quality so rare? The modern world has made huge advances in knowledge, technology, and skill. We can build faster than ever. We know more than ever. Yet quality still feels so rare. So many things feel unfinished, broken, or forgettable – why? (Linear)

• It’s Not Just Poor Rains Causing Drought. The Atmosphere Is ‘Thirstier.’ Higher temperatures caused by climate change are driving complex processes that make droughts bigger and more severe, new research shows.(New York Times)

• Is the decline of reading poisoning our politics? Americans still consume plenty of text. Social media platforms teem with words — even video-based apps like TikTok are replete with captions and comments. And on average, we spend more than two hours scrolling through such platforms each day. But not all reading is created equal. The mind can skim over the surface of a sentence and swiftly decode its literal meaning. But deep reading — sustained engagement with a longform text — is a distinct endeavor. (MSN)

• The Disappearing Funds for Vaccine Research, Chronic Diseases, Global Health. These are the nearly 2,500 N.I.H. grants that have been ended or delayed. In his first months in office, President Trump has slashed funding for medical research, threatening a longstanding alliance between the federal government and universities that helped make the United States the world leader in medical science. (New York Times)

• The 2025 Milky Way photographer of the year: Photographing the Milky Way is a journey through time, space, and imagination. While we can only see a small part of the Milky Way with our own eyes, photography allows us to uncover its hidden beauty—showing details, colors, and patterns in the night sky that usually go unnoticed. But beyond the camera and technique, it’s the photographer’s creativity, patience, and sense of wonder that truly bring these images to life. (Capture The Atlas)