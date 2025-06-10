10 Sunday Reads

• Dollar’s Decline Meets Rising Dedollarization: The Threat Comes from Within. The Bloomberg Dollar Index has fallen nearly 8.5 percent, its steepest drop since the 1980s. Elsewhere, incremental signs point to emerging alternatives. (The Daily Economy)

• The End of Publishing as We Know It: Inside Silicon Valley’s assault on the media. (The Atlantic) see also You can’t do your own research without doing your homework first: Here in 2025, many of us claim to come to our own conclusions by doing our own research. Here’s why we’re mostly deluding ourselves. (Big Think)

• How the United States Helped Create Iran’s Nuclear Program: A reactor in Tehran is a monument to the U.S. relationship with Iran when the country was led by a secular, pro-Western monarch. New York Times)

• Landmark AI ruling is a blow to authors and artists.Books are particularly valuable for LLMs precisely because humans have taken such care to produce them. If you want to teach a computer the nuances of many different topics — and how to write clearly — there is no substitute for books. But when it came time to train Claude, Anthropic did not start by buying books. Instead, it “downloaded for free millions of copyrighted books in digital form from pirate sites on the internet,” including books by the three authors who filed the lawsuit. (Popular Information)

• Why Did It Take 65 Seasons to Pay the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders a Living Wage? For decades, their pay was embarrassingly low, but that is (finally) about to change. (Texas Monthly)

• How to Steal a House: When Arash Missaghi was murdered in suburban Toronto last year, his killer accused him of swiping properties and ruining his investors’ lives. (Businessweek)

• The Hollow Men of Hims: An admittedly partial–but deeply troubling–case against America’s most brazen medical grift, involving Chinese knockoffs, subscription traps, and prescription gas station sex pills. (Alex Kesin)

• The Department of Veterans Affairs Is Not O.K. V.A. insiders describe themselves as miserable—and they worry that the Trump Administration will do long-term damage to the agency. (New Yorker)

• A.I. Is Starting to Wear Down Democracy: Content generated by artificial intelligence has become a factor in elections around the world. Most of it is bad, misleading voters and discrediting the democratic process. Artificial intelligence has long threatened to transform elections around the world. Now there is evidence from at least 50 countries that it already has. (New York Times)

• Ben McKenzie Made One of the Best Documentaries in Years. Will Anyone Get to See It? The O.C. heartthrob’s crusade against crypto continues with Everyone Is Lying to You for Money. But in a crypto-friendly climate, finding a distributor may be a challenge. “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money” (Texas Monthly)