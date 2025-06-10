10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Amusement Park for Engineers: An exclusive peek behind the curtain of Anduril’s product engineering machine. (Colossus Review)

• The Pentagon Disinformation That Fueled America’s UFO Mythology: U.S. military fabricated evidence of alien technology and allowed rumors to fester to cover up real secret-weapons programs. (Wall Street Journal)

• China’s Chokehold on This Obscure Mineral Threatens the West’s Militaries: China produces the entire world’s supply of samarium, a rare earth metal that the United States and its allies need to rebuild inventories of fighter jets, missiles and other hardware. (New York Times)

• A High IQ Makes You an Outsider, Not a Genius: Acing an intelligence test only counts for so much. (The Atlantic)

• The Two Achilles Heels of Complex Systems: Tight coupling and limits to human comprehension. (The Honest Sorceror)

• The psychology of time perception: Graduations, reunions, and why time slows down and speed up as we age. (Maria Konnikova)

• ‘They tell you every minor inconvenience’: US bartenders on which generation has the worst behavior: Gen Z patrons have stopped opening bar tabs and can’t order quickly, but older customers’ etiquette isn’t perfect either (The Guardian)

• Why Everything in the Universe Turns More Complex: A new suggestion that complexity increases over time, not just in living organisms but in the nonliving world, promises to rewrite notions of time and evolution. (Quanta Magazine)

• What it takes to get a Trump pardon: Loyalty, connections or the pardon czar: President Donald Trump’s revamped clemency process has often disregarded the Justice Department’s guidelines. (Washington Post)

• A Candid Conversation with Seth MacFarlane: The man behind Family Guy, American Dad, and Ted opens up about his new album of Sinatra songs (Lush Life, his eighth LP), why the ’90s were a dead zone for comedic films, and what triggers his anxiety. (Esquire)