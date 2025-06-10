10 Weekend Reads

June 14, 2025 6:52am by

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

The Amusement Park for Engineers: An exclusive peek behind the curtain of Anduril’s product engineering machine. (Colossus Review)

The Pentagon Disinformation That Fueled America’s UFO Mythology: U.S. military fabricated evidence of alien technology and allowed rumors to fester to cover up real secret-weapons programs. (Wall Street Journal)

China’s Chokehold on This Obscure Mineral Threatens the West’s Militaries: China produces the entire world’s supply of samarium, a rare earth metal that the United States and its allies need to rebuild inventories of fighter jets, missiles and other hardware. (New York Times)

A High IQ Makes You an Outsider, Not a Genius: Acing an intelligence test only counts for so much. (The Atlantic)

The Two Achilles Heels of Complex Systems: Tight coupling and limits to human comprehension. (The Honest Sorceror)

The psychology of time perception: Graduations, reunions, and why time slows down and speed up as we age. (Maria Konnikova)

• ‘They tell you every minor inconvenience’: US bartenders on which generation has the worst behavior: Gen Z patrons have stopped opening bar tabs and can’t order quickly, but older customers’ etiquette isn’t perfect either (The Guardian)

Why Everything in the Universe Turns More Complex: A new suggestion that complexity increases over time, not just in living organisms but in the nonliving world, promises to rewrite notions of time and evolution. (Quanta Magazine)

What it takes to get a Trump pardon: Loyalty, connections or the pardon czar: President Donald Trump’s revamped clemency process has often disregarded the Justice Department’s guidelines. (Washington Post)

A Candid Conversation with Seth MacFarlane: The man behind Family Guy, American Dad, and Ted opens up about his new album of Sinatra songs (Lush Life, his eighth LP), why the ’90s were a dead zone for comedic films, and what triggers his anxiety. (Esquire)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with William J. Bernstein, Ph.D., M.D. He is a retired neurologist, principal in the money management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors, and author of several best-selling books on finance and history. He was the winner of the 2017 James R. Vertin Award from CFA Institute. His latest book is The Delusions Of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups.

 

Netflix dominates with 12 of the top 20 most-viewed shows, including the highest with 27.1 million viewers

Source: Paul Kedrosky

 

