10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• What’s Better Than U.S. Bonds for Downside Protection? If you want return, you have to take risk. There is no avoiding this universal truth of investing. So while you may employ one (or more) of the strategies discussed here to limit your future downside, keep in mind that the possibility of downside is how we earn our long-term returns in the first place. (Of Dollars and Data)

• No One Knows. Quantum Living: A Lifetime Of Uncertainty (The Uncertainty Of It All) see also Why Macro Forecasting Is So Hard Impossible: This is why I keep discussing why forecasting market prices or macroeconomic data is so challenging: There are simply too many variables, each dependent on and reflecting even more variables, to pretend we truly know what will happen next: “Solve for ∞” (The Big Picture)

• McDonald’s around the world: A discussion with author of McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches, Gary He (Chris Arnade Walks The World)

• Young People Face a Hiring Crisis. AI Is Making It Worse. Artificial intelligence is transforming the entire pipeline from college to the workforce: from tests and grades to job applications and entry-level work. (Derek Thompson)

• Revisiting the Hunt: First-Time Buyers Share What Went Wrong and Right: Being a new homeowner comes with a steep learning curve, especially in New York City. (New York Times)

• It’s Known as ‘The List’—and It’s a Secret File of AI Geniuses: Only a select few researchers have the skills for the hottest area in tech. Mark Zuckerberg and his rivals want to hire them— even if it takes pay packages of $100 million. (Wall Street Journal) see also At Amazon’s Biggest Data Center, Everything Is Supersized for A.I. On 1,200 acres of cornfield in Indiana, Amazon is building one of the largest computers ever for work with Anthropic, an artificial intelligence start-up. (New York Times)

• The Wild Within the Walls: From antiquity to modern times, Rome has been entangled with the wild animals who creep, slither, scurry, and nest among its pillars and palaces. (bioGraphic)

• My Couples Retreat With 3 AI Chatbots and the Humans Who Love Them: I found people in serious relationships with AI partners and planned a weekend getaway for them at a remote Airbnb. We barely survived. (Wired) but see also Inside ‘AI Addiction’ Support Groups, Where People Try to Stop Talking to Chatbots: People are self treating themselves and other community members in subreddits like character_ai_recovery, ChatBotAddiction, and AIAddiction. (404)

• Inside Hollywood’s $200 Million Bet on Formula 1: Hollywood didn’t just make a racing movie — they built a real F1 team, filmed at live races, and spent $200 million doing it. Here’s how Brad Pitt, Apple, and Mercedes pulled it off. (Huddle Up)

• Bruce Springsteen Reveals His Paths Not Taken: An album “is a record of who you are and where you were at that moment in your life,” he said. With “Tracks II,” he adds seven full ones to his catalog. (New York Times)