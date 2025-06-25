<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At The Money: Navigating War, Tariffs and Geopolitics (june 25, 2025)

The U.S. has just bombed Iran’s nuclear sites (following weeks of Israeli drone and aircraft bombing raids). This comes after months of noisy Tariff announcements and geopolitical wrangling. What are investors supposed to do when war breaks out?

(Full transcript coming tomorrow).

~~~

About this week’s guest:

Sam Ro is a veteran financial journalist and CFA known for his clear, data-driven insights into markets and and the economy. We discuss how to manage your way through war, tariffs and all manner of headline risks. He spent 2 decades of working in the trenches for Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, and Axios he launched his own Substack, TKer. In 2022, TKer earned SABEW “Best in Business” award.

For more info, see:

~~~

Find all of the previous At the Money episodes here, and in the MiB feed on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and Bloomberg. And find the entire musical playlist of all the songs I have used on At the Money on Spotify

TRANSCRIPT:

~~~

Find our entire music playlist for At the Money on Spotify.