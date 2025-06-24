Bloomberg Hedge Fund & Alternative Manager Forum 2025

Today, I am participating in a few events at Bloomberg’s Hedge Fund Forum 2025.

I will be moderating the Emerging Managers Panel:

Hear from new and emerging fund leaders on the opportunities and obstacles of launching and growing a differentiated investment strategy in today’s competitive alternatives landscape, including how they are leveraging AI to enhance investment processes, streamline operations, and navigate the early stages of building a fund. Matthew Cherwin: Co-Founder & CIO, Marek Capital Management Imran Khan: Founder & CIO, Proem Asset Management Matt Jozoff: Co-CEO & Portfolio Manager, Trevally Capital

I did this same panel with different managers each of the past two years. It is a great collection of three emerging managers in a variety of areas who have put up solid numbers. I have been skeptical of the costs of the overall sector, but I am always fascinated by high-performing managers in the alt space who earn their keep. I am looking forward to this conversation.

I will drop the full panel discussion into the MiB feed as a bonus Masters in Business live.