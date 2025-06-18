Jill on Money: How Not To Invest

Fun conversation with Jill Schlesinger of Jill on Money about the new book:

Today we’re joined by Barry Ritholtz, co-founder, chairman, and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management LLC, to discuss his recently released book, How Not To Invest: The ideas, numbers, and behaviors that destroy wealth – and how to avoid them.

The goal of the book is to show you a few simple tools and models that will help you avoid the most common mistakes people make with their money.

Learn these, and you are ahead of 98% of your peers. Make fewer errors, end up with more money.