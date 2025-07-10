10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Why Americans Can’t Buy the World’s Best Electric Car: You’ve probably heard of BYD. A middling player in the auto industry just a few years ago, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD surpassed Tesla last year to become the world’s top-selling E.V. brand and is expected to pull even with the world’s biggest carmakers, Toyota and Volkswagen, by 2030. Yet most Americans have never even seen a BYD and probably won’t anytime soon. (New York Times)

• Substack Is Having a Moment—Again. But Time Is Running Out: While star reporters continue to flock to Substack, subscription fatigue is only getting worse. (Wired) see also The Real Problem With Bluesky: The platform has more users than ever. So why does it feel so empty? (Slate)

• This early-warning sign is telling the stock market that a recession is more likely: If you’re like many U.S. consumers, you’re more worried now about money. (Marketwatch)

• Ready to really take on Schwab and Merrill Lynch, Vanguard quantifies ‘meaningful’ value that financial advisors deliver ‘beyond portfolio performance’ in code shift: “Our findings demonstrate that financial advice offers significant value beyond traditional portfolio construction and financial planning interventions,” the report states. “The peace of mind and time savings that clients experience should be integral measures when assessing the value of financial advice, because they can enhance clients’ quality of life,” the report concludes. (RIABiz)

• Why We Think Only Others Get It Wrong: The introspection illusion is the mistaken belief that our internal reasoning is a reliable, transparent window into all the factors shaping our judgments. (The Critical Thinker)

• The paradox of Trump’s tariff policy: The good news for American consumers and businesses is that potential price shocks and other disruptions from an all-out global trade war remain at bay — and Wall Street is taking this confusing landscape in stride. The bad news is it’s hardly the kind of policy landscape conducive to companies making long-term investments. (Axios)

• 9 Lessons from the World’s Oldest People (Blue Zone Wisdom): Average Americans are living 10-15 years less than people in other developed countries. That’s a shocking finding, but what’s driving it? (Peter H. Diamandis)

• Welcome to the immigration industrial complex: Funding for ICE is about to skyrocket under Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. (Washington Post) see also Trump loves ICE. Its Workforce Has Never Been So Miserable. A “mission impossible” deportation campaign has left many employees burned out and morally conflicted. (The Atlantic)

• Did Shakespeare Write Hamlet While He Was Stoned? Sam Kelly Explores the Potential Influence of Cannabis on the Bard’s Prolific Literary Output. (Literary Hub)

• They Call Him ‘Big Dumper.’ He’s Crushing Home Runs Like Babe Ruth. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh remains on a historic tear entering a showdown in New York against the Yankees and Aaron Judge. (Wall Street Journal)