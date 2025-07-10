10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Secret to Reindustrializing America Is Not Tax Cuts and Tariffs. It’s Regulated Competition. From airlines to energy, shipbuilding to railroads, America became a capitalist superpower in the 20th century based on careful market rules. It can do so again. (Washington Monthly)

• The S&P 500 inclusion effect springboard is back in a big way: That temporary price bump had cooled throughout the 2010s — now it’s heating up again, per a new Goldman Sachs report. (Sherwood)

• If GLP-1 Drugs Are Good For Everything, Should We All Be on Them? Studies show that the obesity and diabetes medication also reduces heart attacks, cancer risk, migraines, and memory loss. How is that even possible? And at what point should we all be on it? (Derek Thompson)

• The General Theory of Enshittification: It isn’t a new phenomenon, but it seems to matter more (Krugman)

• The Washington Post is dying. I can tell you “how.” But not “why.” Is Jeff Bezos killing the newspaper on purpose or by accident? (The Bulwark) see also 11 tips for becoming a columnist: Here’s my advice for handling the awesome responsibility of this job. (Washington Post)

• Conspiracy theorists don’t realize they’re on the fringe: Gordon Pennycook: “It might be one of the biggest false consensus effects that’s been observed.” (Ars Technica)

• The Website at the End of the Internet: Reddit is one of the last thriving islands of the old web. Can it survive AI? (New York)

• What happens once we spot the asteroid that will hit Earth? This year, the alert system for defending the planet against incoming space rocks was activated for the first time. It won’t be the last (Financial Times)

• 27 Notes On Growing Old(er): A Universal Process That’s Also Mighty Strange (The Ruffian) see also An Illustrated Guide to Inflammation: The buzzy term gets blamed for many diseases. But it isn’t all bad. (New York Times)

• ‘South Park’s most furious episode ever’: the jaw-dropping Satanic takedown of Donald Trump: They’ve depicted the president’s privates. They’ve shown him in flagrante with the devil. The makers of the foul-mouthed US cartoon have certainly thrown down the gauntlet … (The Guardian)