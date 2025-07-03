3 Questions for All Investors

The book tour is starting to wind down, but I continue to have fun conversations with people about the ideas and concepts that are useful to investors.

One recent interesting discussion was with Beth Pinsker of Marketwatch. She pens the “Fix My Portfolio” letter.

What made this discussion so interesting is that she flipped the script and asked me to write three questions for investors to ask themselves. This is especially useful if you primarily get news about your investment portfolios from traditional or social media.

Those three questions?

1. How complicated are your financial circumstances? 2. What are your long-term financial goals? 3. How disciplined are you?

Answer these questions, and you will better understand the sort of advice you may (or may not) need. It has the additional advantage of forcing the reader to consider several steps that could make them better investors honestly.

Check out the entire discussion here.

