Markets Will Be Markets

Fun conversation with Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers about markets, sentiment, tariffs, and why all-time highs are bullish:

The US stock market has reached a new all time high. Felix Salmon , Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers are joined once again by investments expert Barry Ritholtz who talked us through the market turmoil of Trump’s tariff spree back in April . Barry helps the hosts break down the behavior of the markets right now, examine the historical context of record breaking highs, and theorize why the price of the US dollar is still falling.

