I had a fun conversation with Adam Gower, who runs Gower Crowd — a real estate capital sourcing firm that “builds digital marketing platforms for real estate sponsors.”

He also hosts a podcast, The Real Estate Market Watch (Apple, Spotify, YouTube). Discussing risk, noise, and uncertainty from a real state perspective led to a fun conversation.

A short excerpt from his write-up of our conversation:

“In my conversation with Barry Ritholtz, chairman of Ritholtz Wealth Management and host of Bloomberg’s “Masters in Business” podcast, we explored market and real estate cycles, caution, and capital allocation in today’s increasingly unpredictable economic environment. Below are the most actionable and provocative takeaways for real estate investors, both passive and professional, drawn from Barry’s decades of lessons and market observations. Origins of Insight: From Blog to Bloomberg Ritholtz didn’t set out to run a multi-billion-dollar firm. What started as daily trading notes eventually evolved into a blog, a book, Bailout Nation, and a platform that positioned him to correctly call both the top and bottom of the 2008 financial crisis. This journey, grounded in curiosity and behavioral finance, shaped the contrarian and data-driven approach he still employs today.”

It’s nice learning that the CRE/RRE market appreciated those insights from back in 2006-09…

Source:

Navigating Risk, Noise, and Uncertainty: Barry Ritholtz on Investing in a Volatile World

~~~