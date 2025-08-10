10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• ETFs Are Eating the World. The Right—and Wrong—Ways to Invest. More than 700 ETFs launched last year, including ones that hold crypto or make leveraged bets on individual stocks like Nvidia. How to make sense of it all. (Barron’s)

• The Stock Market Is Good, Bad and Ugly, Often in Quick Succession: The market’s best days frequently occur in the midst of misery, our columnist says, so don’t , trying to figure out where stocks are heading. (New York Times) see also Americans’ 401(k)s Are More Tied to Stocks Than Ever: Even in target-date funds that shift from stocks to bonds, more is going into stocks (Wall Street Journal)

• It’s So Simple: Fees predict performance. It’s an almost perfect stairstep from the cheapest funds to the priciest and it didn’t matter how long the period was. In fact, the longer the trailing period stretched, the wider the outperformance margin grew between the average cheapest fund and the average priciest fund, with the other groups following suit. (Basis Pointing)

• Inside the automated warehouse where robots are packing your groceries: A third of Ocado’s orders are already packed by machines, and this is just the start. (The Verge)

• The Clean-Energy Equation No One Can Solve Yet: Does the world have enough key minerals? (The Atlantic)

• Why Trump’s second trade war could be worse for US farmers: Higher tariffs on nearly all major U.S. trading partners are piling pressure on farmers already struggling with soaring agricultural supply costs and elevated rates. (Missouri Independent) see also Why a NASA satellite that scientists and farmers rely on may be destroyed on purpose: The Trump administration has asked NASA employees to draw up plans to end at least two major satellite missions; the satellite would burn up in the atmosphere, permanently terminating the mission. (NPR)

• Mark Zuckerberg Just Declared War on the iPhone: Meta’s CEO painted a vision for how AI creates an opening for new ‘primary computing devices’. (Wall Street Journal)

• Is gravity quantum? Experiments could finally probe one of physics’ biggest questions Physicists are developing laboratory tests to give insight into the true nature of gravity. (Nature)

• ‘Just Go!’ The Two Words That Turned a No-Hoper Into a World Series Contender: When the Detroit Tigers were told they weren’t aggressive enough, it didn’t merely improve their running between the bases. It made them the best baserunners in half a century. (Wall Street Journal)

• 5 takeaways from Taylor Swift’s unprecedented podcast interview: The superstar rarely sits for interviews anymore, but on Wednesday she talked for two hours about her life, relationship and music on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. (Washington Post)