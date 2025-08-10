10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• How AI, Healthcare, and Labubu Became the US Economy: The Three Americas and aspirational displacement. (Kyla’s Newsletter)

• Trump vs. the Bureau of Labor Statistics: Why This Firing Could Burn Your Finances. (Wall Street Journal) see also Nobody Asked for a Bureau of Beautiful Statistics: Yet that’s what Trump is risking after firing Dr. Erika McEntarfer over “rigged” jobs data. (Bloomberg) see also Trump Fired America’s Economic Data Collector. History Shows the Perils. Economists say unbiased data is essential for policymaking, and for democracy (New York Times)

• Everyone Is Along for the Crypto Ride Now, Even if It Ends Badly: The Trump administration is helping put digital assets at the heart of the financial industry. The next crash will be very different. (Barron’s)

• Uber’s Festering Sexual Assault Problem: The company has tested tools that make rides safer, court records show. Measures to stem the violence have been set aside in favor of protecting the company’s business. (New York Times)

• China Is Choking Supply of Critical Minerals to Western Defense Companies: Beijing’s tightened controls are a sign of the leverage it has over the U.S. military supply chain. (Wall Street Journal)

• Confessions of a Laptop Farmer: How an American Helped North Korea’s Wild Remote Worker Scheme: Thousands of undercover agents feed Kim Jong Un’s rocket program with millions from the likes of Google and Amazon. In a Bloomberg Businessweek exclusive, one of the regime’s US pawns tells all. (Businessweek)

• AI industry horrified to face largest copyright class action ever certified: Copyright class actions could financially ruin AI industry, trade groups say. (Ars Technica)

• Scientific Journals Can’t Keep Up With Flood of Fake Papers: ‘Paper mills’ churn out fraudulent studies faster than publishers can retract them. (Wall Street Journal)

• Immigration agents told a teenage US citizen: ‘You’ve got no rights.’ He secretly recorded his brutal arrest: Video from Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio, 18, puts fresh scrutiny on the harsh tactics used to reach the Trump administration’s ambitious enforcement targets. (The Guardian)

• What Trump Doesn’t Understand About Nuclear War: The contours of World War III are visible in numerous conflicts. The president of the United States is not ready. (The Atlantic)