10 Weekend Reads

August 2, 2025 6:30am by

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

Volkswagen’s Secret: History forgot the horrors endured by laborers on the automaker’s massive cattle ranch in the Brazilian Amazon. But a priest had recorded it all and made a call. (Washington Post)

• The Next Thing You Smell Could Ruin Your Life: Millions of people suffer debilitating reactions in the presence of certain scents and chemicals. One scientist has been struggling for decades to understand why—as she battles the condition herself. (Wired)

The High-Schoolers Who Just Beat the World’s Smartest AI Models: Google DeepMind and OpenAI won gold medals at the math Olympics—but these American teenagers still got higher scores. Will this be the last time humans outperform AI?  (Wall Street Journal)

The Man With the Hot Hand: The dizzying rise, brief fall, and white-hot resurgence of Abstract’s 34-year-old Founder, Ramtin Naimi. (Colossus)

Where are Vacation Homes Located in the US? As of 2023, the US has around 142.3 million housing units: roughly one home for every 2.4 people in the country. The vast majority of these homes – 127.5 million – are occupied. The remaining 14.8 million homes are vacant. Of these, around 4.8 million homes, or around 3.5% of the total, are vacant because they’re seasonal, or vacation, homes. (Construction Physics)

Britain’s spies-for-hire are running wild: Lucrative, freewheeling — and largely unregulated — private intelligence and security firms are booming in the land of James Bond and John le Carré. (Politico)

The Trump administration attack dog you should pay attention to: Bill Pulte started with viral cash giveaways, public family feuding, and meme stocks. Now he’s targeting Jerome Powell and Adam Schiff. (Vox)

How NASA Engineered Its Own Decline: The agency once projected America’s loftiest ideals. Then it ceded its ambitions to Elon Musk. (The Atlantic)

4.6 Billion Years On, the Sun Is Having a Moment: In the past two years, without much notice, solar power has begun to truly transform the world’s energy system. (New Yorker)

Why Exercise Is a Miracle Drug: We’re Never Going to Invent a Drug That’s Better Than Exercise. (Derek Thompson)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Erik Hirsch, Co-CEO Hamiliton Lane, which manages or advises on $958 billion in client assets. Previously, he was an M&A banker at Brown Brothers Harriman, and a municipal financial consultant with Public Financial Management, specializing in asset securitization, strategic consulting and sport stadium financings.

 

Bitcoin Holdings By Country

Source: @valaafshar

 

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

~~~

To learn how these reads are assembled each day, please see this.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Posted Under