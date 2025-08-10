10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Behind Wall Street’s Abrupt Flip on Crypto: The reversal risks declawing a century of consumer financial protections and replacing the backbone of bank accounts. (New York Times)

• 21 Ways People Are Using A.I. at Work: “I can give it tasks and just walk away.” “It captures details I would have otherwise forgotten.” “There’s so much low-hanging fruit.” “The important thing is to maintain a reserve of skepticism.” (Upshot)

• Armies Tormented by Drones Innovate Ways to Spot, Jam and Zap on the Cheap: U.S. forces test technology including computerized rifle sights and backpack-portable jammers. (Wall Street Journal)

• Capitalists Love This Podcast. So Do Their Critics. “Odd Lots” goes deep on lentils in Saskatchewan, the global tractor supply and trucking markets. Is it the skeleton key to understanding this strange economic moment? (New York Times)

• Facebook is Dead; Long Live Meta: Another strong quarter with more than 3.4 billion people using at least one of Meta’s apps each day, and strong engagement across the board. The wild card? Heavy investment in AI efforts. (Stratechery)

• So You Bought a Fancy Vintage Car. Now Who’s Going to Restore it? The restoration industry faces years-long waiting lists and a disappearing labor force. (Bloomberg)

• The private sector can’t replace official statistics—but could be a great partner: Private sector data offer speed and specificity that official statistics cannot match, despite not being representative or comprehensive. At the online real estate platform Trulia during the foreclosure crisis in the late 2000s and early 2010s, my team built a list-price index showing home-value trends months ahead of leading sales-price indexes. (Peterson Institute for International Economics)

• She was one of the first influencers. It nearly ruined her life. Lee Tilghman’s new memoir delves into the dark, dehumanizing side of the influencer industry, where people become brands and clout can mean cancellation. (Washington Post)

• Canada Is Killing Itself: In 2016, Canada gave its citizens the right to die, @elainaplott writes. Now doctors are struggling to keep up with demand. How did the country become the world’s euthanasia capital? (The Atlantic)

• ‘Fleetwood Mac’ at 50: A Marvel of Serendipity and Perfectionism: The album that turned the band into superstars is getting an anniversary rerelease that shows why it still gleams. (New York Times)