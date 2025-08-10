10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Citadel’s Ken Griffin on Markets, the Fed, and Building His Firm for the Next Century: His business handles one out of every four stock trades. Our deep dive into the Wall Street firm of the future. (Barron’s)

• The Happiest Place on Earth: I spent a week in Finland eating trees, swimming naked, and ordering room service in pursuit of its famous contentment. I wish I could unlearn the country’s secret. (Slate)

• The Global Car Reckoning Is Here. Far Too Many Auto Companies Don’t Have a Plan: How are the CEOs of Ford, BYD, Lamborghini, Polestar, and more planning to survive the hellscape that is the current automotive world? We asked them. (Wired)

• The Man Who Ate NASA: How NASA Engineered Its Own Decline: The agency once projected America’s loftiest ideals. Then it ceded its ambitions to Elon Musk. (The Atlantic)

• Why New York City Has a Fleet of New EVs From a Dead Carmaker: After EV startup Fisker went under, a leasing company bought $45 million worth of Ocean SUVs to rent them out to NYC ride-hailing drivers. What could go wrong? (CityLab)

• How the Domino’s pizza tracker conquered the business world: Transparency became Domino’s modus operandi. They aired ads in which Doyle and others issued mea culpas for their crummy pizza and released a documentary about revamping their recipe. They shared footage of people visiting the farms that grew Domino’s tomatoes. They used real photos sourced from customers – even of pies mangled during delivery. For the next decade, Domino’s stock rose like dough in an oven. (The Hustle)

• ‘We are what we drive’: How car dealers became college football’s power brokers. There has always been a mystique around cars in college football. Before NIL, there were whispers, message-board postings and social media photos soft-pedaling accusations of underhanded dealings by boosters. Because of NIL, that’s changing. (ESPN)

• A.I. Is Coming for Culture: We’re used to algorithms guiding our choices. When machines can effortlessly generate the content we consume, though, what’s left for the human imagination? (New Yorker)

• NASA’s Juno Mission Leaves Stunning Legacy of Science at Jupiter: The Juno spacecraft has rewritten the story on Jupiter, the solar system’s undisputed heavyweight. (Scientific American)

• He’s big. He’s slow. And now he’s making stolen base history. What happened? Josh Naylor is one of the biggest, slowest players in Major League Baseball. And out of nowhere, he’s become one of the game’s most prolific base stealers. (New York Times)