10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Powell’s Last Stand: His Legacy and the Fed’s Independence Are on the Line at Jackson Hole: The Fed chair’s speech at the annual summit next week may very well be the defining moment of his career. (Barron’s)

• Do You Need to Own a House? Many Older Americans Decide They Don’t: Rising property tax, insurance and home-repair costs are prompting some people 55 and older to consider renting. (Wall Street Journal) see also A $340 Million New York Office Makeover Is Converting Boardrooms to Bedrooms: The city’s embrace of adaptive reuse projects is providing much-needed housing stock. (Businessweek)

• Why Hands-Off Investing Pays Off: Put money into low-cost stock and bond funds, but don’t forget the rest of the recipe: Leave your investments alone. (New York Times)

• How Disney Learned to Love Its Adult Superfans: From bespoke merch to adults-only lounges, the happiest place on earth increasingly caters to a subculture of loyal grown-ups. (Bloomberg)

• The Condo Market Is Floundering: Four Charts That Explain the Downturn: Condo prices fell 1.4%, marking the softest condo market since 2012, while single-family home prices remain high. Prices are declining and supply increasing, as new safety regulations and rising insurance premiums in Florida are contributing to waning buyer interest in condos. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Bogumil Baranowski interview: “Treat everyone with care” The investment advisor and host of the Talking Billions podcast explores childhood curiosity, building networks through kindness, and more. (Big Think)

• Thank You for Finding Me: Reuniting With a Stranger. As a teenager, I met a stranger who changed the course of my life. Twenty years later, I went looking for him. (Longreads)

• Golf Carts Have Taken Over Suburbia. Cue the Resistance. Demand for street legal carts is surging despite complaints from drivers; ‘We all hate you.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• The only actor who’s been in ‘Hamilton’ the whole time is still having a blast: Thayne Jasperson has starred in the Broadway musical phenomenon for 10 years — so long that he practically lives at the theater. (Washington Post)

• When Reggae Went Digital: A new reissue marks the 40th anniversary of “Under Me Sleng Teng,” considered one of dancehall’s first digital songs and, with over 500 versions, among the most recycled. (New York Times)