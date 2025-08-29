MiB: Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics

This week, I speak with Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, a subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. Dr. Zandi is a cofounder of Economy.com, which Moody’s purchased in 2005. He currently hosts the “Inside Economics” podcast. We discusse the state of the US economy today.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Neal Katyal, former Acting Solicitor General of the United States, and currently partner at Milbank, LLP, and a member of the firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Group. A specilist in appellate and complex litigation, Katyal has argued 52 cases before the Supreme Court of the United States. His most recent argument in the D.C. Court of Appeals was VOS Selections vs, Trump, representing small busainess owners which seek to have the entirety of the Trump tariffs tossed out as unconstitutional. Katyal is the recipient of the highest civilian award given by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Edmund Randolph Award, (2011). Chief Justice of SCOTUS appointed him to the Advisory Committee on Federal Appellate Rules.

