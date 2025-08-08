MiB: Tim Ferriss on The Productivity Mindset

This week, I speak with Timothy Ferriss, an American entrepreneur, investor, author, podcaster, and lifestyle guru. He is known for his 4-Hour self-help book series — including The 4-Hour Work Week, The 4-Hour Body, and the 4-Hour Chef. He’s written five number one bestselling books, including Tools of the Titans. He also has a new card game called Coyote. In this episode, they discuss trying to figure out how his body works, how his psychology works, how his emotional world works.

