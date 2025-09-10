10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How to Build a Million-Dollar Future for Your Kids: Setting your child up for life doesn’t require a windfall — just time, consistency and a willingness to think beyond bonds and birthday cards. Parents like to tell their children that hard work and ambition will carry them far, and sometimes that’s true. But a well-structured investment account may offer a more reliable path to prosperity than sheer determination. (Bloomberg Wealth)

• The Last Days Of Social Media Social media promised connection, but it has delivered exhaustion. (NOEMA) see also ‘You want to talk about a world of lies?’ Teaching philosophy in prison: My class of college students and inmates can get loud and rowdy, with everyone engaged. This is what philosophy should look like. (The Guardian)

• What Exactly Are A.I. Companies Trying to Build? Here’s a Guide. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI plan to spend at least $325 billion by the end of the year in pursuit of A.I. We explain why they’re doing it. (New York Times)

• 6 Economic Lessons from Books About Power, Propaganda, and Decline: What Tolkien, Canetti, Girard and more can teach us about discord, scapegoats, and the test of institutions. (Kyla’s Newsletter)

• When should young athletes specialize in a sport? This story may help you decide: Researchers say that specializing early — defined as training year-round before the age of 12 — can increase the risk factor for injury and hinder skill development. It can also hamper creativity and problem-solving. (New York Times)

• How Climate Scientists Saw the Future Before It Arrived: Over the past 60 years, scientists have largely succeeded in building a computer model of Earth to see what the future holds. One of the most ambitious projects humankind has ever undertaken has now reached a critical moment. (Quanta Magazine)

• Magical systems thinking: Systems thinking promises to give us a toolkit to design complex systems that work from the ground up. It fails because it ignores an important fact: systems fight back. (Works in Progress)

• Inside the Fight for Texas’s Most Precious Resource: Water Elected leaders, rich investors, and small-town residents are stumbling over the same question: Who owns the state’s water? (Texas Monthly)

• Signs of life on Mars are absolutely no longer a fringe theory: We Are Not Low Creatures: An arrow-shaped rock sitting at the bottom of an ancient dry riverbed on Mars has spots that resemble microbial leftovers — a possible sign that life once existed on the planet. Unlike Earth, where plate tectonics continually rebury the planet and new life muddies evidence of the old, the record on Mars would be preserved unblemished in ice, “a planetary museum for the origins of life” (The Intrinsic Perspective)

• How Sydney Sweeney Became the Most Talked-About Woman in Hollywood: The 27-year-old actress has charted an enviable career path by outworking her peers and throwing her name behind everything from blockbuster rom-coms to soap made from her own bathwater—and yes, those jeans. (Wall Street Journal)