MiB: Heather Boushey on Reimagining the Economy

This week, I speak with Heather Boushey, a former Economist for the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, a former member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. She is also a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. In this episode, they discuss the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden’s economic policy, and economic equality in the US. She is the author of “Unbound: How Economic Inequality Constricts Our Economy and What We Can Do About.”

A list of books we discussed is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Authored Books

Books Barry Mentioned