MiB: Jaime Magyera, Head of U.S. Wealth & Retirement, BlackRock

This week, I speak with Jaime Magyera. She was recently tapped as Head of Retirement and US wealth for BlackRock. We discuss her career and unique experience working at one of the world’s largest asset managers, trends in retirement and wealth management, the rise of alternative investments and more. Shi is also on the Board of Directors of iCapital.

She explains how and why Blackrock is pushing into alternatives as an “uncorrelated diversifier.” BlackRock believes their technology can offer RIAs a simple one-stop platform for all of their alt needs.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books