MiB: Special Edition: Neal Katyal on Challenging Trump’s Global Tariffs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this special edition of the show, I speak with Neal Katyal, Milbank LLP partner and former acting Solicitor General of the US. We sat down in the studio on Wednesday, August 27th, just two days before the D.C. Court of Appeals issued its decision in VOS Selection vs Trump on Friday, August 29th.

It was a resounding 7-4 victory for Katyal’s clients, which found Presdient Trump’s tariffs null and void. The case was remanded back to the International Court of Trade for remedies.

The decision was around 5 pm Friday evening before the long Labor-Day holiday weekend; we followed up on the results Sunday, August 31st, when we reviewed the decision and discussed the likely path forward.

Katyal explained the process of challenging President Trump’s authority to impose steep tariffs on imports from other countries, and what the next steps could look like as the case makes its way through the US legal system. We also discuss his career working on appellate and complex litigation, including arguing over 50 cases before the US Supreme Court.

A transcript of our conversation is available here on Monday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.