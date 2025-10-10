10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning road trip reads:

• In Defence of Luck: In the success equation, luck plays an important role. The origins of success are usually subtle and complex. Successful people, by being open to opportunity and exposing themselves to chance, take new directions that prove more fruitful than anyone could have predicted. (Four Seasons)

• After the Pandemic ‘Reset Button,’ Downtowns Reinvent Themselves: A new exhibit at the National Building Museum showcases how downtowns are evolving from office corridors to centers of housing, nightlife and culture. (Bloomberg) see also Regional US casinos cash in as gamblers shun pricey Vegas trips: Casinos around the country enjoy an unexpected revival as the Nevada hotspot falls victim to the spending slowdown. (Financial Times)

• 9 Technologies That Transformed Investing—From the Telegraph to AI: In the early days of the country, each city conducted its own financial business. Here are the key innovations that changed everything: Electric telegraph; Railroad; Stock ticker; Telephone; Electronic ticker; Electronic and online trading, Online investing platforms, High-frequency trading, and Artificial intelligence. (WSJ)

• Is This L.A. Home the Solution to America’s Growing Energy Crisis? At night, energy goes to powering the home. During the day, energy produced by the solar panels goes largely to the grid, but also to the home, and to charging the battery. (New York Times)

• Mercedes-Owned YASA Reveals a 737-HP Electric Motor That Weighs Just 29 Pounds: The electric drive system tech company owned by Mercedes-Benz is talking huge numbers. (Road & Track) see also YASA: U.K. Company Leading The Electrified Performance Car Revolution: The YASA name may not be familiar, but its electric motors are the secret sauce behind hybrid supercars including the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, Lamborghini Revuelto and Temerario, McLaren Artura, and Mercedes-AMG CONCEPT GT. (Forbes)

• Hall vs. Oates? Some issues aren’t worth arguing. Everyone doesn’t have to have an opinion about everything. I’m getting on the fence. It’s muzzle time! (Washington Post)

• Hundreds of Generals Try to Keep a Straight Face: Pete Hegseth gathered commanders from around the globe to unveil new physical-fitness standards. (The Atlantic)

• She Turned the World On With Her Smile. But Where Will the Hat Land? Hidden out of sight for decades, Mary Tyler Moore’s piece of television history seeks a permanent home. (New York Times)

• Astronomers Have Found 6,000 Planets Outside the Solar System: From lava worlds to gas giants, NASA says the variety of these worlds is staggering—and that signs of a further 8,000 distant planets are awaiting confirmation. (Wired)

• What is CLA, the revolutionary coaching method used by Victor Wembanyama and other top athletes? The CLA, which stands for Constraints-Led Approach, is a learning method that has made its way from academia to the mainstream, drawing from innovative research in psychology and neuroscience. It replaces traditional block training, where an athlete learns a single movement pattern step-by-step, with game-like situations that feature special rules, forcing them to adapt their moves on the fly. It’s founded on the principle that training perfectly yields imperfect results. (The Athletic)