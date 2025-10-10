10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Larry Ellison’s Latest Gambit to Keep Oracle on Top Is His Biggest Bet Ever: Oracle has roared into the AI gold rush, but it’s taking on huge amounts of debt to do so. Last month’s $18 billion bond offering could be just the beginning. (Barron’s)

• The Supreme Court has given Trump early wins. Now, it has to explain why: As the Supreme Court begins its new term, the legal basis of these rulings is facing fresh scrutiny. The 9 justices, of whom 3 were appointed in President Donald Trump’s first term, must issue conclusive, reasoned rulings on some of Mr. Trump’s most controversial policies, from emergency tariffs to birthright citizenship and immigration enforcement. The stakes are high for the administration, the contours of U.S. democracy, and for the court itself, which faces searing questions about its political tilt and institutional integrity. (Christian Science Monitor) see also Only 35% of Americans trust the US judicial system. This is catastrophic: American confidence in the courts has hit a record low across party lines. This is worrying – if not surprising. (The Guardian)

• Bill Ackman Says He’s ‘Uncancelable’ The founder of Pershing Square Holdings opens up about his mistakes, his anti-DEI crusades and why he still hates to pay for parking. https://www.wsj.com/style/bill-ackman-interview-twitter-d6be86ca

• Social Media Is Now Shrinking: And their latest move is a “jump the shark” moment that will accelerate the decline. https://www.honest-broker.com/p/social-media-is-now-shrinking see also I tracked Amazon’s Prime Day prices. We’ve been played. I would have saved, on average, almost nothing. Here’s what you should do to actually get a good deal on Amazon. (Washington Post)

• Polymarket Founder Is Youngest Self-Made Billionaire After Deal With NYSE Owner: Intercontinental Exchange Inc is investing as much as $2 billion in Polymarket at an $8 billion pre-money valuation, making Coplan the youngest self-made billionaire tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Bloomberg)

• What Getting 105 Blood Tests From a Health Startup Taught Me: Function Health’s tests go beyond what many primary care doctors include in “outdated” annual panels, he adds. While doctors traditionally check LDL, HDL, and total cholesterol, for example, they don’t always include measures like lipoprotein(a), apolipoprotein B, and LDL pattern, all of which can predict future heart health. And while it’s common to find out your calcium and vitamin D levels, I’d never before had a doctor check my ferritin or iron binding capacity. (Time) see also Why do women outlive men? A study of 1,176 species points to an answer. But the fact that this lifespan gap holds true regardless of country or century indicates something deeper is also at play. A growing body of evidence suggests that women’s relative longevity may derive, in part, from having double X chromosomes, a redundancy that protects them against harmful mutations. (Washington Post)

• A Powerhouse Writer Found One Word to Change the Debate About Tech: Cory Doctorow’s new book looks to offer comfort, and solutions, to the inescapable feeling that digital platforms have gotten worse. (New York Times)

• The Mind-Altering Effect of a Good Workout Routine: Few things lift your mood more than going to the gym. Exercise your body, and your mind will thank you. (The Atlantic) see also What a gut microbiome scientist wants you to eat every day: Focus on eating fiber-rich foods, especially those high in a special type of fiber called resistant starch. (Washington Post)

• Our Brains Evolved to Socialize—but Max Out at About 150 Friends: The size of our social networks is limited even in the age of social media (WSJ)

• Drum Machine History: Even Better Than The Real Thing? How the drum machine, despite being a machine, proved just to have just enough heart to dominate the pop charts. (Tedium)