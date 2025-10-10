10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:
• The Story of DOGE, as Told by Federal Workers: WIRED spoke with more than 200 federal workers in dozens of agencies to learn what happened as the Department of Government Efficiency tore through their offices. (Wired)
• How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart: The 2019 operation, greenlit by President Trump, sought a strategic edge. It left unarmed North Koreans dead. (New York Times)
• The ‘stupidity’ of 300 investment bankers tricked by a 20-something founder is a lesson in due diligence: Fintech wunderkind Charlie Javice must serve seven years in prison for conning JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million. Some 300 bankers vetted the 2021 purchase of her startup, but it took a year to learn its 4 million users were fraudulent.
The judge said he took that into consideration, but ultimately decided “fraud remains a fraud.” (Business Insider)
• Spam and Scams Proliferate in Facebook’s Political Ads: A new analysis of political advertisers found that the platform profits from ads that include deepfakes and other content prohibited by its own policies. (New York Times)
• They Want To Ruin Your Life: It’s Time To Accept That Big Tech Hates You. (What We Lost) see also AI can design toxic proteins. They’re escaping through biosecurity cracks. A research team patched one vulnerability. Safeguarding against the next ones will require constant vigilance. (Washington Post)
• Billions in Taxpayer Dollars Have Become Virtually Untraceable: The Trump administration’s aggressive approach to overhauling the executive branch has obscured how federal dollars are actually being spent — even for the members of Congress. (Notus)
• Inside the Crisis at the Anti-Defamation League: The group used to fight for justice for all. Its war against anti-Zionism has changed everything. (New York Magazine)
• The Man Behind Trump’s Push for an All-Powerful Presidency: Russell T. Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand presidential power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality, threatening to erode checks and balances. (New York Times)
• The MAGA Influencers Rehabilitating Hitler: A growing constituency on the right wants America to unlearn the lessons of World War II. (The Atlantic)
• America’s Friends Will Never Trust the US Again: Trump keeps treating the nation’s allies with such contempt that the consequences will be lasting and ugly. (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with Jose Minaya, Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth. He is also a member of BNY’s Executive Committee. Previously, he was CEO of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA; Jose previously served as Nuveen’s President and CIO
Electronic Arts set to go private in $55 billion deal — the latest in a long line of disappearing stocks
Source: Sherwood
