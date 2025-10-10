10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The Story of DOGE, as Told by Federal Workers: WIRED spoke with more than 200 federal workers in dozens of agencies to learn what happened as the Department of Government Efficiency tore through their offices. (Wired)

• How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart: The 2019 operation, greenlit by President Trump, sought a strategic edge. It left unarmed North Koreans dead. (New York Times)

• The ‘stupidity’ of 300 investment bankers tricked by a 20-something founder is a lesson in due diligence: Fintech wunderkind Charlie Javice must serve seven years in prison for conning JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million. Some 300 bankers vetted the 2021 purchase of her startup, but it took a year to learn its 4 million users were fraudulent.

The judge said he took that into consideration, but ultimately decided “fraud remains a fraud.” (Business Insider)

• Spam and Scams Proliferate in Facebook’s Political Ads: A new analysis of political advertisers found that the platform profits from ads that include deepfakes and other content prohibited by its own policies. (New York Times)

• They Want To Ruin Your Life: It’s Time To Accept That Big Tech Hates You. (What We Lost) see also AI can design toxic proteins. They’re escaping through biosecurity cracks. A research team patched one vulnerability. Safeguarding against the next ones will require constant vigilance. (Washington Post)

• Billions in Taxpayer Dollars Have Become Virtually Untraceable: The Trump administration’s aggressive approach to overhauling the executive branch has obscured how federal dollars are actually being spent — even for the members of Congress. (Notus)

• Inside the Crisis at the Anti-Defamation League: The group used to fight for justice for all. Its war against anti-Zionism has changed everything. (New York Magazine)

• The Man Behind Trump’s Push for an All-Powerful Presidency: Russell T. Vought spent years drawing up plans to expand presidential power and shrink federal bureaucracy. Now he is moving closer to making that vision a reality, threatening to erode checks and balances. (New York Times)

• The MAGA Influencers Rehabilitating Hitler: A growing constituency on the right wants America to unlearn the lessons of World War II. (The Atlantic)

• America’s Friends Will Never Trust the US Again: Trump keeps treating the nation’s allies with such contempt that the consequences will be lasting and ugly. (Bloomberg)