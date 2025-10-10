10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Myth of the Stock-Picker’s Market: Investors, be warned: Hope springs eternal, but outperformance is rare. (Morningstar)

• Brokerages Battle to Win Over Active Investors. Trading Platforms Are the New Arms Race. They’re launching more-powerful trading tools and surprising new features in hopes of attracting more of these highly profitable customers. (Barron’s)

• Trump says inflation is dead. Most data says: Not quite. The White House points to a seven-month snapshot showing low inflation, but economists say prices are closer to 3 percent. The shutdown delays fresh data. (Washington Post)

• How China Took Over the World’s Rare-Earths Industry: Beijing used bare-knuckle tactics in multidecade effort to consolidate control over supplies. (Wall Street Journal)

• Down and Out on the Crypto Frontier: In Wyoming, the Delaware of cryptocurrency, industry players celebrated their fortunes and said everyone will benefit. But workers haven’t seen it. (The American Prospect)

• What it looks like in the world’s data center capital: Among cemeteries, baseball fields and homes, these Northern Virginia buildings power the internet. (Washington Post) see also Renewable Energy Is Booming Despite Admin’s Efforts to Slow It: With federal subsidies ending or becoming hard to claim, companies are racing ahead with solar, wind and battery projects. (New York Times)

• Brains Remember Stories Differently Based on How They Were Told: Telling the same story in different ways can change the brain networks that the listener uses to form memories (Scientific American)

• Will Trump Do It? It Pays to Bet ‘No’: Polymarket data shows wagers against Trump taking action would have yielded returns similar to the S&P 500. And gambling that he’ll actually follow through was a losing proposition. (Bloomberg)

• The most (and least) entertaining NBA teams to watch this season: Before the new NBA season tips off, we ranked all 30 teams to help you decide who is worth tuning in to see. (Washington Post)

• How Kevin Costner Lost Hollywood: On-set brawls. Courtroom battles. Epic bombs. Why the world’s most bankable cowboy is suddenly shooting blanks. (Hollywood Reporter)