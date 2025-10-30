How to Avoid the Traps that Most Investors Fall For

This was a fun, and surprisngly intense Big Think discussion. They throw a ton of questions at you for hours, and then edit it down to 60 minutes, minus the questions. Full transcript is here;
shorter 5-10 minute excerpts are more watchable — and you can find them by specific topic. See these subjects and time marks (also at YouTube):
0:00 Why your brain makes you a bad investor
2:28 Using our brains in ways they weren’t built for
3:57 Cognitive biases that derail investing
6:52 Emotional Bias
8:22 Gamestop and speculative bets
10:22 Narrative fallacy
12:01 Overconfidence bias and the Dunning-Kruger effect and
12:44 Confirmation bias
14:56 Conformity bias
16:25 Loss aversion
17:47 Anchoring
18:41 Tribal bias
20:19 Recency bias
23:51 Investing is a loser’s game. Here’s how to win
24:28 “The Loser’s Game”
27:28 2% of stocks are responsible for all returns
30:21 The odds against you picking successful stocks
31:52 Maximizing your ability to compound
32:02 Automate
33:03 Diversification
34:23 Costs
37:48 Rebalancing
39:54 Ignoring forecasts
42:15 Market timing
44:29 How financial media sets investors up for failure
46:06 The attention economy
46:55 What is margin debt?
48:03 How negative media influences our investments
50:30 Denominator blindness
54:07 Key qualities in financial media
56:35 Social media and investing
