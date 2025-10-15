2025 Best Investment Books of the Year: Stock Traders Almanac

I just learned that “How Not to Invst” was named one of the best investment books of 2025 by Stock Traders Almanac.

BEST INVESTMENT BOOKS OF THE YEAR Stock Trader’s Almanac 2026 Back by popular demand. After a five-year hiatus and countless requests from readers we present our picks for the Best Investment Books of the Year. This collection represents a broad range of approaches and asset classes. It also runs the gamut from sophisticated institutional level works and technical analysis trading manuals to books geared toward the retail investor. We hope you find these entertaining and beneficial. #1: “How Not to Invest: The ideas, numbers, and behaviors that destroy wealth – and how to avoid them,” Barry Ritholtz, Harriman House, $32.99. Ritholtz has done it again. Over the past decade, Barry has built one of the fastest-growing RIAs in America. The OG financial blogger and self-proclaimed Director of Cognitive Dissonance shares the master plan he used to grow and manage his firm and his clients’ assets. Irreverent, counterintuitive, insightful, engaging. Ritholtz illustrates how to avoid unforced errors, recognize fallacious data, and break bad habits that undermine investment success. The book lays out how to get rich in the markets through a simple, disciplined plan by focusing on what you can control that matters and how stick to it.

How delightful! I couldn’t be more pleased by this lovely recognition. I have been a fan of STA and its creator, Yale Hirsch, for a long time. I know Jeff Hirsch just as long, who took over the Almanac when his dad turned 90, and has taken it to even better places. (But at this moment, I lack any and all objectivity…)

Full disclosure: My first book, “Bailout Nation” was published by Wiley; they are also the publisher of Stock Trader’s Almanac.

