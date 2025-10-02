What’s the #1 Cognitive Bias That Derails Investors?

October 2, 2025 10:00am by

I had a great time chatting with Ali Almossawi about various cognitive biases that impact investors.

This was so much fun because I have been a fan of Almossawi’s work for a long time. His book “An Illustrated Book of Bad Arguments: Learn the Lost Art of Making Sense” is on my essential reading list.

Ali summarizes much of our conversation into eight broad biases that nearly all investors suffer from. It’s a short video and an even quicker  read; check it out here.

 

 

 

