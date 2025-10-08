“How Not to Invest:” Amazon Prime Sale 36% Off

Procrastination pays!

I don’t know how these Amazon Prime sales work, but there is apparently 14 hours left to purchase the hardcover edition of “How Not to Invest: The ideas, numbers, and behaviors that destroy wealth―and how to avoid them,” at a 36% savings for $21.19.

I have been pushing the book these months because 1) I am really proud of it; and 2) I know it will make anyone who reads it a better investor.

Tick tock! You have half a day to not only save a few bucks but become a much better steward of your own capital!