MiB: Jon Hilsenrath, Serpa Pinto Advisory on the Fed

This week, I speak with Jon Hilsenrath of Serpa Pinto Advisory. They discuss Jon’s 26-year career at the Wall Street Journal as a reporter, earning him the title of “Fed Whisperer.” He worked out of Hong Kong, N.Y.C., and D.C. He was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team for on-scene coverage of 9/11. He is the author of “Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval.”

He explains what the significance of the”Fourth Seat” is — a power grab to control a majority of the Board of Governors of the allegedly independent Federal Reserve. We also discuss his belief the U.S. is undergoing a post-industrial economic revolution.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

